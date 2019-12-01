Leadership in Decatur arts community about to change

The gallery directors have been working and training together for months preparing for the transition. “There’s no manual on how things are done,” Fawley said. “I’m going to hate to see her go.”

When she first arrived in the area, Powell researched the DAAC. “That was in the relatively early years,” she said. “They had only been incorporated about 10 years at that point.”

Since she was an art teacher, Powell wanted to learn more about the arts community she lived in. “And they embraced me,” she said. “Little did I know I would be on the board for eight years and be on the staff for 16 years. It’s been a long relationship.”

The growth of the arts council has expanded across the city. The establishment began in a small house. Then it moved to Rock Springs Conservation Area, before relocating to a small building on North Main St.

The arts council moved to its current location in downtown Decatur in July 2004. “From the time we opened the doors, the community embraced it,” Powell said. “People have stayed involved in it.”

The building has been used for various events, such as dinner theaters, jazz performances and improv shows. “That has been really exciting to see how a community arts center could be used,” Powell said.