You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Little Theatre in Sullivan will monitor coronavirus, but continue performances
0 comments
breaking top story

Little Theatre in Sullivan will monitor coronavirus, but continue performances

dominant

Actors perform "It's Raining Men" on Tuesday during the rehearsal for Little Theatre on the Square's "Divas through the Decades."

 CLAY JACKSON, LEE NEWS SERVICE

SULLIVAN — Despite the growing number of venue closings because of coronavirus, the management of the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan has decided to continue with upcoming performances.

"Divas through the Decades" is scheduled for four more shows Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15.

Theater management is informing their patrons of health updates.

"With information changing daily, we are closely monitoring developments around Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we will look to the State of Illinois Department of Health and federal agencies such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for recommendations, guidance and direction," a statement said. "The latest updates will be posted on our website, Facebook Page and on our answering machine."

Those experiencing cold or flu symptoms or not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.

If you are unable to attend a Little Theatre performance, contact the box office at (217) 728-7375 to make arrangements.

Collection: How  coronavirus is having an impact on sports

1 of 12

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News