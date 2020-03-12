Little Theatre in Sullivan will monitor coronavirus, but continue performances

SULLIVAN — Despite the growing number of venue closings because of coronavirus, the management of the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan has decided to continue with upcoming performances.

"Divas through the Decades" is scheduled for four more shows Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15.

Theater management is informing their patrons of health updates.

"With information changing daily, we are closely monitoring developments around Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we will look to the State of Illinois Department of Health and federal agencies such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for recommendations, guidance and direction," a statement said. "The latest updates will be posted on our website, Facebook Page and on our answering machine."