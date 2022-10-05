Local artists to show their work during the first Art @ the Lot in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — Local artists will display their works during the first Art @ the Lot from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1355 N. State Hwy. 121 in Mount Zion.

Twenty artists will be featured along with a hands-on art activity for kids. Drinks and appetizers will be served by The FourNine in a nearby tent.

“We are striving to create a relaxed party vibe to encourage interaction with the artists and other patrons,” said co-organizer Cindy Lewis.

Lewis, Laurie Brown and Kendra Sloan have been making art for years and decided to create an event to share, “not only our own art, but also other artisans doing work that we admire,” Lewis said.

“We came up with an extensive list of names and narrowed it down to make sure we had a wide variety of quality artists showcasing a variety of mediums to create an interesting art show,” Lewis said. “This is our first year and we have been encouraged by the enthusiasm of the participating artists. We hope to make it a yearly event.”

The event site is a former car lot. “Hence the name "ART @ the Lot," Lewis said.