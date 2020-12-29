Local teachers shine in Decatur art exhibit

The Young Artist Showcase will return in January 2022.

Area art teachers were contacted inviting them to exhibit their artwork this year.

“It has been a difficult year for our teachers to adjust to online teaching which takes more of their time,” Dove said. “We appreciate these artists and teachers for taking the extra time to prepare their work for the exhibit with us this January.”

Sullivan High Schools art teacher Melissa Nichols was one of the five teachers invited to exhibit their work. Other teachers include Casey Wilen and Andrew Jones from MacArthur High School, Kathy Ganley from Johns Hill Magnet School, and Riley Snyder from William Harris Learning Academy.

Nichols has had her work shown in Sullivan at an event sponsored by the local arts council.

“I was excited to be able to share my work,” she said.

Nichols’ most recent works are based on vintage photos. “Which tell a story that is somewhat strange,” she said. “Also, I like to paint glamorous stars of the past. Most of these are painted on canvas with acrylics.”

The reactions from Nichols’ students about her paintings and the show has been supportive and positive, she said.