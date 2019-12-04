Local theater company brings 'The Nutcracker' to life

The tale is about a little girl who receives a nutcracker as a gift. The toy comes to life to defeat the Mouse King with excitement throughout. “We’ve kept the traditional dances,” Lightner said. “We’ve just added the dialogue to help people understand the story.”

The performance offers many opportunities for young actors. Ages begin at five year olds and as old as teenagers. “There’s not many opportunities for adults,” Lightner said. “The adults don’t want to speak. It’s the high schoolers that want to.”

Twelve-year-old Scott Lane has performed on stage with Mid-Summer Moon Productions in the past. For the latest show, he will take on the character of Fritz, the main characters brother. Lane said he appreciates the alternative version with speaking parts.

“It explains a lot more about the story,” he said. “It gives it more spark so you know what’s happening.”

Trinity Beck, 18, will be on stage performing as the nanny. She was a fan of the classical ballet and its music. “I had the songs stuck in my head when I was little,” she said.

Beck began working with Mid-Summer Moon Productions only a few weeks ago, but has already found a bond with the cast. “Maria is a great director,” she said.