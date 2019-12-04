You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local theater company brings 'The Nutcracker' to life
0 comments

Local theater company brings 'The Nutcracker' to life

{{featured_button_text}}
Nutcracker1 12.02.19.JPG

The cast rehearses.

DECATUR — The classic holiday story of “The Nutcracker” comes to life with the color and energy audiences have come to anticipate, but with a few new features.

“We’ve added a new character this year,” said Maria Lightner, Mid-Summer Moon Productions director. “Mother Ginger and her Bonbons.”

The local production company’s large cast will have three performances of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 6 through 8 at Richland Community College’s Shilling Auditorium.

Nutcracker2 12.02.19.JPG

Dillon Bethard plays the part of Drosselmeyer.

According to Lightner, Mother Ginger has been a highlight of other renditions of the ballet for years. “She is kind of a larger-than-life character,” she said.

In keeping with the character’s image, the actor will be parading around the stage is 15-inch stilts. Mother Ginger will also play an important role providing the transitioning stories between scenes. In past productions of “The Nutcracker” the sugar plums helped guide the audience to the Land of Sweets.

Nutcracker3 12.02.19.JPG

Lennon Kimbrel plays Marie in "Nutcracker."

“The Nutcracker” is a traditional ballet with the story told in dance. Mid-Summer Moon’s production is a stage adaptation with added dialogue. This is the second year the local theater company has performed their version of the classic tale. “It’s not just the ballet,” Lightner said. “You’re not just coming to see the traditional dances. You’re going to hear a story.”

The tale is about a little girl who receives a nutcracker as a gift. The toy comes to life to defeat the Mouse King with excitement throughout. “We’ve kept the traditional dances,” Lightner said. “We’ve just added the dialogue to help people understand the story.”

Nutcracker4 12.02.19.JPG

Gabe Finn, left, and Joseph VanUytven rehearse.

The performance offers many opportunities for young actors. Ages begin at five year olds and as old as teenagers. “There’s not many opportunities for adults,” Lightner said. “The adults don’t want to speak. It’s the high schoolers that want to.”

Twelve-year-old Scott Lane has performed on stage with Mid-Summer Moon Productions in the past. For the latest show, he will take on the character of Fritz, the main characters brother. Lane said he appreciates the alternative version with speaking parts.

“It explains a lot more about the story,” he said. “It gives it more spark so you know what’s happening.”

Nutcracker5 12.02.19.JPG

Emma Feinstein, left to right, Lennon Kimbrel and Gabe Finn go through lines with Mid-Summer Moon Production and Richland Dance during rehearsal for "Nutcracker"at Shilling Auditorium at Richland College.

Trinity Beck, 18, will be on stage performing as the nanny. She was a fan of the classical ballet and its music. “I had the songs stuck in my head when I was little,” she said.

Beck began working with Mid-Summer Moon Productions only a few weeks ago, but has already found a bond with the cast. “Maria is a great director,” she said.

Nutcracker6 12.02.19.JPG

Dancers rehearse.

She is also happy she chose “Nutcracker” as her first performance with the theater company.

“It brings the Christmas spirit out in you,” Beck said. “It holds on until Christmas ends.”

Remember these places?

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: “The Nutcracker”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

WHERE: Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium

COST: $15

ON THE WEB: Mid-Summer Moon Production Facebook

BY PHONE: (217) 875-875 ext. 6170

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News