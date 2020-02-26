London actors bring Shakespeare to Decatur

DECATUR — England is sending a few of their most talented actors to Decatur.
The theater troupe, Actors from the London Stage, will perform William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on Thursday, March 5, at Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
The classic play has several Shakespearean elements. Dramatic storms, crafty politics, romance and a little magic create a production that has stood the test of time.
Five actors will be playing all of the characters in the 400-plus-year-old play. “In ‘The Tempest’ there are 18 parts,” said one of the actors, David Rubin.
Other members of the troupe are William Donaldson, Molly Vevers, Arthur Wilson and Noel White.
The Millikin campus is part of their eight-week North American tour.
According to Rubin, each part in the play is beautifully created and different from one another. “Sometimes we are talking to ourselves,” he said about each actors’ variety of characters. “We are trying to make it flow.”
Another challenge the actors have to face is the lack of a director for the show.
“We use delicate negotiation,” Rubin said. “We work it like a democracy.”
“The Tempest” is a favorite among the actors. “The language and themes, the characters, the ideas and the images conjured are all, true to Shakespeare at his best, endlessly fascinating,” Rubin said. “And incredibly, the play still has great relevance 410 years after being written.”
The troupe’s talent isn’t just in their acting, but also as teachers.
Actors from the London Stage was co-founded by British actors Patrick Stewart and Dr. Homer Swander approximately 45 years ago, when they decided to do more teaching. “And still put on an actual play,” Rubin said.
The week before the production, each of the actors will be Millikin instructors of up to five workshops. Faculty can request a specific focus which is based on Shakespeare’s plays. The actors utilize various aspects including communication skills, life skills or interpersonal relationships. Rubin recently held a workshop for biology students in New York. “Most were on their way to becoming teachers,” he said. “They were studying communication and personality types.”
In the past, workshop discussions have been about the challenges of working without a director. “Some simply could not fathom it,” Rubin said. “Others were fascinated and wanted to hear how we negotiate ‘choices’ and directorial decisions in a company whose unique selling point is their lack of director.”
According to Rubin, each actor has freedom to come to the conclusions in playing his or her part.
“A freedom to work from our own choices,” he said about the acting.
