London actors bring Shakespeare to Decatur

Another challenge the actors have to face is the lack of a director for the show.

“We use delicate negotiation,” Rubin said. “We work it like a democracy.”

“The Tempest” is a favorite among the actors. “The language and themes, the characters, the ideas and the images conjured are all, true to Shakespeare at his best, endlessly fascinating,” Rubin said. “And incredibly, the play still has great relevance 410 years after being written.”

The troupe’s talent isn’t just in their acting, but also as teachers.

Actors from the London Stage was co-founded by British actors Patrick Stewart and Dr. Homer Swander approximately 45 years ago, when they decided to do more teaching. “And still put on an actual play,” Rubin said.