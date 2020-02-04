Maroa-Forsyth teacher to be featured in Anne Lloyd Gallery

DECATUR — Decatur has many talented local artists.
However, few have enough art stored away to have their own exhibit.
“It is rare to find a local artist who can fill our gallery,” said Jami Fawley, Gallery Coordinator for the Decatur Area Arts Council.
Maroa-Forsyth high school art teacher Michelle Sendy was able to provide enough of her work to fill the downtown Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery. At 26 years old, Sendy will be the featured artist during the February exhibit. The First Friday Gallery Walk reception will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the gallery. Sendy will be available to discuss her work at 6 p.m.
Although her work incorporates various genres, she narrowed the show to include her abstract art, inspired by landscapes and lines. She said she likes to play with ideas and everyday life. “Like going to a grocery store,” Sendy said.
Growing up, Sendy appreciated all types of art, which eventually showed in her work. “All of my pieces are everything, mixed media, paintings, drawings,” she said.
Her love of art helped her through college as she obtained an art degree from Millikin University. Sendy was introduced to Fawley through a mutual professor, Lyle Salmi, who suggested the gallery coordinator take a look at the teacher’s artwork.
“And I presented the display to the gallery selection committee last year,” Fawley said.
Along with being a Millikin graduate, Sendy has earned her masters degree and is the Maroa-Forsyth high school art teacher.
Fawley was encouraged to create an exhibit including select pieces of Sendy’s work. However, facilitating a unique exhibit is a challenge for many, especially so for Fawley’s first display.
One of the new additions to the First Friday Gallery Walk is the Arts on Third. According to Fawley, a group or individual who would like to exhibit their work, but isn't ready for a large exhibit, will have the opportunity on the third floor of the gallery. “They set up their own exhibit and we help with advertising,” Fawley said.
The Maroa-Forsyth high school and April Thorton’s eighth grade art classes will be exhibiting their artwork on the gallery’s third floor. “While their teacher is on the first floor,” Fawley said.
February Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council gallery will feature “In Flux” with the paintings and collages of Michelle Sendy. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Featured musicians will be the Millikin University Electric Guitar Ensemble. The gallery’s third floor will display the Maroa-Forsyth student artwork.
ART FARM. The downtown art store will feature the exhibit by Debra Joy Hart “Bringing Light toSacred Shadows.”
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature classic and contemporary landscapes in a variety of mediums in the exhibit “Midwest Reflections.” The gallery will be open during the First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Jessica Disbrow will be featured at the business from January through March.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Artwork by Jeannie Rhodes will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout February.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the artwork of the Barn Colony Artists in the Gallery and upper lobby. Susie Holland’s photographs will be featured in the library. The upper lobby will display the works of the Rembrandt Society, an organization of junior and senior high school art clubs. The Beaux Arts Ballroom will display the artwork of the Shelbyville Schools students. Carol Kessler’s work will be featured in the Theme Hall. The exhibits will be displayed until April 11. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of Central A&M student Madison Hunter. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Beginning Feb. 10, Parkland College Gallery will feature the exhibit “Complex Territory: Image and Appearance.” The exhibit will remain on display until March 24. A reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 13. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Downtown Plat Map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Black History Month and Visiting Presidents.
KRANNERT ART MUSEUM. The University of Illinois art museum will display Hot Spots: Radioactivity and the Landscape in the West, Light Court, and Contemporary Galleries until March.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists will feature “Wild Card,” an exhibit highlighting works that do not fit into a theme, but are still important to the gallery. Artwork will include photography, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and printmaking. A reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the gallery. The exhibit will remain until March 8. For visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will display Simon Levin “Lineage” until March 20. A reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display the artwork from members of the Decatur Camera Club.
Nature photography by Melody Arnold will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center.
Both exhibits will be on display until the end of February.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will display “Inaction” by Brendan Fernandes in the Main Gallery. The eGallery will feature the works by EIU alumni Jaclyn Mednicov and Bishal (Bhaikaji) Manandhar. The Brainard Gallery will display the works of EIU alumni Justin Henry Miller, Amanda Joseph Danielle Mužina and Levi Colton. Tours are available by appointment only. To schedule a tour, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature the group exhibit “An Infinite and Omnivorous Sky.” The exhibit will be displayed until Feb. 19.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Mike Delaney’s watercolor artwork will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery throughout February.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. The watercolor artwork of Pam Marty will be featured at the artisan cafe throughout the month.
