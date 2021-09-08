'Masks up, Curtain up': Shows returning to Sullivan's Little Theatre

SULLIVAN — The cast and crew of the Little Theatre-On the Square have been anticipating the return of an audience for indoor shows.

The wait is over.

The Sullivan venue will present “Dueling Divas” for one night, Sept. 10, as a grand re-opening.

“We are taking it one step at a time,” said John Stephens, Little Theatre executive director. “We wanted to make sure we could do it right and keep everybody safe.”

The venue has been closed to indoor performances for more than a year because of COVID-19 pandemic. It did host some outdoor concerts over the summer.

The audience for Friday's performance will be required to wear masks during the show and in the auditorium. “We’re jumping on board with the catchphrase that they are using in New York,” Stephens said. “Masks up, Curtain up.”

The first two rows will remain empty to keep a distance from the actors.

Its first show in 18 months will be a small production, compared to the full theatrical musicals the professional stage is known for. Little Theatre fan favorites will include Lexie Dorsett Sharp and Heather Beck as the Dueling Divas. The duo will perform songs they have made famous on the Little Theatre stage. “Both have credits from all over the place,” Stephens said about the actors' experiences.

Along with a live band, Stephens and fellow fan favorite Jordan Cyphert will join the ladies on stage to provide accompaniment.

The show will highlight Beck’s and Sharp’s personalities and talents, Stephens said. They will be performing solo hits as well as a few group numbers. “We’re going to see some of the greatest duets from modern music that feature two women, and sometimes a man and woman,” Stephens said.

The show will feature a variety of music, ranging from the 1950s and 1960s to country, pop, and Broadway. “Everything under the sun, and a lot of women empowerment,” Stephens said. “They are going to rock the house out.”

Little Theatre productions are known for their elaborate stage performances, no matter the size of the show. Along with the powerful music, the stage will have costume changes and other eye-catching features. “Big hair, big jewelry, and big shoes, everything,” Stephens said.

“Dueling Divas” is just the beginning of the new Little Theatre season. Fall shows include “The King and Marilyn” in October, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in November, and “We Need a Little Christmas” in December.

“We’ll be live on stage with everybody,” Stephens said.

The directors will also use Friday’s show to give away their plans for the distant future. “We’ll make the announcement about what the spring and summer is going to be,” Stephens said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

