Masonic Temple looking for tree decorators

DECATUR — Decatur's Masonic Temple board is inviting non-profits, organizations, businesses and families to decorate a tree for its  "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" fundraiser.

Trees will be on display for a community open house on Dec. 8, at the temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur.

Decorators can set up their trees and decorations Dec. 1 through 7. Full length trees can be displayed for $10 and table top trees for $5.

Trees will be voted on by $1 donations during the open house. The winner will receive a cash prize and a gift basket. The tree will remain on display at the Masonic Temple throughout the holiday season.

McClarey-Smith to perform for Decatur Salvation Army fundraiser

The open house event will also be an opportunity to collect unwrapped toys for Vinnie's Christmas Toy Drive.

For more information and to schedule a time to decorate, call 217-433-5042.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

