Mid-Summer Moon Productions to host auditions for next performance

OREANA — Mid-Summer Moon Productions will be hosting open auditions for its next show, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

They will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 20, at the Whitmore-Oreana Community Building, 407 S. View St., Oreana.

The production has no age or previous experience requirements. Be prepared to sing a short musical piece and perform a memorized monologue or poem of 30 seconds or less.

Performance dates for the show will be Sept. 16, 17, and 18 at the Decatur Civic Center.

For more information, please call 217-791-2658.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

