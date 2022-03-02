Midwest colors and patterns featured in Decatur's latest exhibit

DECATUR — The Midwest has a special look, through the artwork of Nichole Gronvold Roller.

Roller’s upcoming exhibit “Pendulum: 2D Sculptures” will be featured in the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery throughout March. She will give an artist's talk at 6 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walk on March 4, in the gallery. The Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served during the show with live music provided by Jacob Anderson.

The pieces ready for the Decatur exhibit features large and small artwork. “Some of them are only eight inches,” Roller said. “I have one really large piece that’s six-feet, at least.”

The artwork will be featured in four series. The title of the exhibit, “Pendulum,” reflects the different styles. “It’s swinging back and forth, from one group or series,” Roller said. “They are all connected in a way.”

The materials used to create the artwork creates diversity. Panels, canvas and clay are all used.

During one of her searches for an exhibit, Decatur Area Arts Council Gallery Coordinator Jami Fawley found Roller’s artwork. “I wanted to see more of her work and to learn what these were,” she said.

Fawley saw the designs as new and exciting. “Yet there is something so familiar about them,” she said.

The abstract pieces are reminiscent of the Midwest landscapes, according to Fawley. Roller’s connection with Central Illinois encouraged Fawley to invite the artist to Decatur for an exhibit.

Roller, originally from Minnesota, is a high school art teacher from Tremont. Her abstract artwork is influenced by the shapes and colors of the Midwest landscape. “She considers her work to be a visual journal of her daily activities,” Fawley said. “Where she records information about the landscape and architecture she encounters.”

“Pendulum” is a collection of 2D sculptures, or “shaped” canvases. “Meaning they are not traditional rectangular shapes, but that the shape of the canvas is dictated by the design itself,” Fawley said. “You get the sense that the design could not be contained within a traditional shape, but rather, has taken on a life of its own, that it has burst out of its original confines.”

Roller gathers inspiration from her surroundings. “Specifically the landscape,” she said. “I live in a rural community.”

The abstract pieces are also inspired by the architecture, atmosphere and, most recently, interior spaces. “Everything that I do is pretty much surrounded by art,” Roller said. “Whether I’m teaching or making, I’m also a grad student (at Bradley University).”

The colorful artwork is meant to motivate happy feelings, according to the artist. “With the colors and the shapes,” Roller said. “We need to get back to those celebrations.”

March Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will showcase “Pendulum: 2D Sculptures” by Nichole Gronvold Roller. The First Friday Gallery Walk will begin at 5 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Live music will be provided by Jacob Anderson.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The artwork of Isaac Galewsky will be featured again at the South Water Street location through March.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Pam Marty’s artwork will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout March.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the works of Tracey Maras throughout the month.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature Steven Hudson’s exhibit “Better Angels” until March 29.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery is closed for the winter, except by appointment. However, workshops have been scheduled for the season. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the exhibit “Conversations” by Tony Crowley beginning March 10. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature Textile Designs from Around the World. The exhibit will be on display until April 28. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center will feature local photographer Jane P. Koenig in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of Katherine Unruh. The exhibits will be on display throughout March and April.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning March 8, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will include the MFA Thesis Exhibitions until April 4.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Pam Marty’s artwork will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Steve Stoerger artwork will be the featured artist for March.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.