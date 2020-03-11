Millikin cast brings the 1990s back

Music includes “Bye, Bye, Bye,” “Just a Girl,” “Bitter Sweet Symphony” and “Genie in a Bottle.”

“All of the good 90’s songs,” Foote said. “It’s all of the music everybody knows.”

With a cast of eight, the dark comedy has twisted situations not appropriate for children.

“It’s not necessarily lighthearted,” said actress Kelsey Crotz.

When the show was available for off-Broadway theater groups, the director jumped at the chance to bring it to Millikin.

“I knew this was a show that would absolutely align with things that we do here,” Foote said about the Pipe Dreams Theatre. “We’re on a college campus. It is a little bit more of a risque kind of show.”

The accompanying music was recorded by Millikin’s School of Music musicians in the school’s recording studio. “It is all Millikin based,” Foote said.

Pipe Dreams Theatre is a black box venue, allowing the directors and cast more creativity than a typical stage area. With most black box shows, each seat allows for optimum views. “It is intimate,” Foote said. “It presents some challenges, but we can make it whatever we want to.”