Millikin cast brings the 1990s back
The cast for the Pipe Dreams Theatre production of "Cruel Intentions" rehearses  at the Pipe Dreams Theatre in Decatur. From left, Nathan Gallop, Paul Cushman, Elliot Mahon, Alyson Robbins.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The cast of Millikin University’s Pipe Dreams Theatre will bring the 1990s to life in a production of “Cruel Intentions.”

The show will be on stage from March 19 through 29 at the Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, Decatur.

The musical is based on the 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions” starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“It’s pretty much verbatim,” said the show’s director,s Shawn Foote. “With music.”

The cast.

As the story goes, two step-siblings who like to play games with other people’s lives, make a bet with each other to take the innocence of the new headmaster’s daughter. “There is a lot of self-destruction in this show,” Foote said.

The story is assisted by the music of popular 1990s artists, including NSYNC, Christina Aguilera and Britany Spears.

Music includes “Bye, Bye, Bye,” “Just a Girl,” “Bitter Sweet Symphony” and “Genie in a Bottle.”

“All of the good 90’s songs,” Foote said. “It’s all of the music everybody knows.”

With a cast of eight, the dark comedy has twisted situations not appropriate for children.

“It’s not necessarily lighthearted,” said actress Kelsey Crotz.

Choreographer Kyra Lamartine. 

When the show was available for off-Broadway theater groups, the director jumped at the chance to bring it to Millikin.

“I knew this was a show that would absolutely align with things that we do here,” Foote said about the Pipe Dreams Theatre. “We’re on a college campus. It is a little bit more of a risque kind of show.”

The accompanying music was recorded by Millikin’s School of Music musicians in the school’s recording studio. “It is all Millikin based,” Foote said.

Group rehearsal.

Pipe Dreams Theatre is a black box venue, allowing the directors and cast more creativity than a typical stage area. With most black box shows, each seat allows for optimum views. “It is intimate,” Foote said. “It presents some challenges, but we can make it whatever we want to.”

Actor Nathan Gallop said he appreciates the atmosphere in the black box theaters. “It’s a lot more challenging for the actors, because you don’t have any room for mistakes,” he said. “The closest person is probably three feet away from you.”

"Cruel Intentions" cast members, from left, include Kelsey Crotz, Nathan Gallop and Alyson Robbins. Millikin is presenting the musical at Pipe Dreams Theater.

For “Cruel Intentions,” the director remains true to the 1990s in fashion and technology. Cast members have flip phones with them, while others wear grunge or all black clothing. “It’s a nostalgic look back,” Crotz said. “We go back to our roots.”

The musical and its dark side was a draw for Crotz. “I wanted to dive in deeper and see the three-dimensional side,” she said.

The music adds emotion to an already passionate story. “Through the music, you see a more vulnerable side,” Crotz said. “I don’t think it is apparent in the movie.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: “Cruel Intentions”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19 through 21; 10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Thursday, March 27 and 28 and April 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 2, 4 and 25; 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 17 and 24

WHERE: Pipe Dreams Theater, 1099 W. Wood St., Decatur

COST: $7 for students in advance; $10 advance general admission; $10 for students at the door; $14 general admission at the door; fees will be applied to each ticket

ON THE WEB: www.pdtheatre.org

