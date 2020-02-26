Millikin cast to give a free sample of "Seussical"

DECATUR — Excerpts of "Seussical The Musical," Millikin University's upcoming performance, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the children's section of the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.
To celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday, the free event will also have a workshop with the cast.
For more information, visit www.decaturlibrary.org.
Remember these places? Decatur's rich theater history
Varsity Theater
Varsity interior
Empress Theater
Empress interior
Lincoln Theater
Lincoln interior
Lincoln Theater Christmas party
Drive In theatre
Drive In ticket window
Rogers Theatre
Rogers night manager
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre projectionist
Alhambra Theatre
Bond Theater
