Millikin cast to give a free sample of "Seussical"

DECATUR — Excerpts of "Seussical The Musical," Millikin University's upcoming performance, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the children's section of the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

To celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday, the free event will also have a workshop with the cast.

For more information, visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

