Millikin's 'Solstice,' a season of dance

Bonsall’s creation for the concert is a duet developed around toxic relationships. “So I use movement to tell the story,” he said.

Because of the subject matter, the show is not considered family friendly. “Some of the themes have adult themes,” Miller said.

The annual show is an opportunity for dance faculty to research and perform using their own imagination. Three full-time professors and two adjuncts are part of the show.

According to Miller, this an exciting time for Millikin. “The dance program is growing,” she said. “We are bursting at the seams with dances and dancers. The size of the show shows we are growing.”

“Solstice” is not only an opportunity to display the creativity and talent of the dancers, but other departments in the School of Theatre and Dance as well. “Costumes and lighting (departments) put a ton of work into this show too,” Miller said.

As the choreographer, Bonsall has worked with lighting designers one on one. “Each of us work individually with the designers,” he said. “It’s a community effort to create this big of show.”