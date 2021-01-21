Millikin University appoints interim director for Kirkland Fine Arts Center

Diver served as technical director of Kirkland Fine Arts Center beginning in 1996. Previously he designed numerous productions for the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana as well as shows at the Armory Free Theatre in Champaign, the Station Theatre in Urbana and Parkland Theatre in Champaign.

"We would like to thank Jan Saddoris-Traughber for her work over the last 21 years at Kirkland Fine Arts Center. She has touched so many lives on campus and in the community through her leadership bringing high quality and innovative performances to life on stage," said Diver. "Those who attended performances as well as those students and coworkers that have become like family over the years will always appreciate her dedication and commitment to Kirkland Fine Arts Center."