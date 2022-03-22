Millikin University brings 'The Doll's House, Part 2' to stage

DECATUR — Families are made up of various characters. Some you like, some you don’t.

And others you just don’t know.

“Life is messy,” said actress Sarah Bielicki. “Every single character is flawed. There is no right or wrong.”

First produced in 2017, the current story starts where the original 1879 play “The Doll’s House” ended.

“It ends with the door slam, heard across the world, with Nora leaving her family, children and husband, and her entire life behind,” said actress Chloe Fisher. “Part Two picks up 15 years later when Nora’s got to come back to the life that she left.”

According to the cast, the audience will have a difficult decision choosing a side.

“It’s a human story,” said Kerrigan Dunham, assistant director. “There’s a lot of emotion.”

Fisher will be on stage as Nora. “She realizes that all she wanted her whole life is freedom,” she said. “She’s been controlled her whole life by all the people around her.”

The story provides various perspectives even the young cast can see. “Each character has their own argument, their own point of view,” said actress Rebecca Jaffe.

“We can see opposing views at each end of the show. It shows that maybe there’s no right or wrong way to live your life.”

“There are no villains in this show,” said actor Cooper Edison.

The complicated characters represent various family members and their emotions, according to the cast. “Every argument has two sides to it,” said Zack Scott, who is on stage as Torvald, the husband. “Understanding those sides matters or understanding where people are coming from.”

The show is made up of four characters. The stage setting is pared down as well. The actors have little to rely on, other than the story. “It is an amazing process,” Dunham said. “Over the course of rehearsing we’ve been able to dive deeper into this play.”

If You Go WHAT: A Doll's House, Part 2” WHEN: at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27 WHERE: Albert Taylor Theatre, Shilling Hall, Millikin University COST: Free

The actors and students are currently witnessing an unpredictable world in conflict. Through the play, they’ve been able to see the importance of relationships between all humans.

“It’s taught me to be a little bit more compassionate to everyone,” said actress Brigid Buckley. “Even when people are being horrible to you, you never know what their intention is.”

Each character represents various generations and ages. The child, the parents and the elderly bring experiences into the home.

“But it doesn’t matter, because you could relate to any of those,” Dunham said. “It’s about what they stand for, what they go through, and how they express themselves.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.