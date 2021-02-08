 Skip to main content
Millikin University celebrates Black History Month
Millikin University celebrates Black History Month

DECATUR — Millikin University students will host a variety of events and programming to celebrate Black History Month in February.

Student-led programming for Black History Month will be carried out by the Millikin Black Student Union.

For more information about Millikin University's Black History Month celebration, visit millikin.edu/black-history-month-celebration.

Events include:

— Southside Color Theories and Half Truths, an art exhibit by Paul Branton, Jan. 25 through March 4 in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Art.

— Social Justice Book Club "So You Want To Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo. For more information, visit millikin.edu/sjbook-club. Beginning Jan. 28 – each Thursday at 2 p.m.

— Intersectionality Project, featuring Dr. Ngozi Onuora; Zoom Broadcast. From 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Feb. 9. Contact Millikin's Office of Campus Life at campuslife@millikin.edu to register.

— Virtual Exhibit Walk-Through and Lecture by Paul Branton. Livestream on Millikin University’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. Feb. 11.

— Chris Greene Jazz Quartet Performance. Livestream on Millikin University’s Campus Life Facebook page. From noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

