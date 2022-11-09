Millikin University opens the holidays with "Elf The Musical"

DECATUR — Christmas time at Millikin University has started early.

The School of Theatre and Dance has partnered with Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra to bring “Elf The Musical” to the stage Nov. 11 through 13 at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Decatur area school students will be part of the youth ensemble.

Buddy’s Workshop is a pre-show event bringing interactive activities, including music and crafts, to children ages 12 and under. Additional tickets are required for the workshops.

Although the holidays are weeks away, the cast has already found a connection with an elf trying to find his family.

“The story is about finding your home,” said Hannah Smith. “It’s about finding your place in the world. It happens to be through the Christmas spirit and the holiday season.”

Smith is on stage as Jovie, Buddy the Elf’s love interest. “There’s just a fundamental aspect of joy that Buddy brings,” she said.

According to the actors, the musical is similar to the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell. “But with music and dance,” said Darcy Reimler. “There’s some nuances that are new to the show, but all of your favorite moments from the movie are going to be in the show.”

If You Go WHAT: “Elf The Musical” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 WHERE: Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Millikin University TICKETS: $20-$30; at the box office, online or call 217-424-6318 ON THE WEB: millikin.edu/mevents/elf-musical

The story is a reminder to the students that home can be found wherever they are. “Home is the people you choose to surround yourself with,” said Joshua Klaber Higgins.

For many students in the show, the production will be the first time they see their own families since the beginning of the semester. “But we’ve been able to build our own family through this cast and crew,” Higgins said. “It’s been so near and dear to what I think Buddy the Elf would want us to do.”

The production is student-run with little direction from Millikin instructors. The orchestra, designers, stage managers, choreographers and others are creating the show. “All sorts of fantastic roles are being filled by students,” Higgins said.

However, the director for the show is Kevin Long, Millikin professor of musical theatre. He said he is aware of the traditions among the college and community.

“Vespers is the unofficial kickoff to the Decatur holiday season. It’s the cornerstone that it always was,” Long said. “We’re not stealing from Vespers, we’re adding to it.”

Although the holiday musical will be performed before Thanksgiving, several in the cast are ready for the festive show.

“I’ve been listening to Christmas music since July,” Reimler said. “This story transcends the holiday and season. At the heart of this show, it’s just about acceptance, love and community. This just happens to be during the Christmas season.”