DECATUR — Millikin University’s School of Theatre and Dance created their latest stage performance for younger audiences.

“The production team thought through a title we all agreed was the best for the story we were going to tell,” said Evelyn Utterback.

Millikin students will present the children’s show “When the Clock Strikes 13” on April 1 and 2 at the Albert Taylor Theater in Shilling Hall.

The story follows Jessie on her 10th birthday. She is given a magical clock with a dial that can reach the time of 13. “She’s not supposed to wind it to 13,” said actor Savanah Schwartz. “But she does anyway and meets 13.”

The character 13 isn’t supposed to be in real time either. The pair travel through different lands of time.

The production team had to consider their audience when creating the music, story and stage setting. “We bring humor into it,” said co-director Cole Hintz. “When creating a story, there’s not just dialogue, but there’s movement and it's very visual and engaging.”

Utterback is credited as a co-writer. “Everyone made contributions,” she said. “We want the show to be a product of everyone in here.”

If You Go WHAT: “When the Clock Strikes 13” by Millikin University School of Theatre and Dance WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 WHERE: Albert Taylor Theatre in Millikin’s Schilling Hall TICKETS: $10 for adults and $5 for children; available at the door by cash or check

The title was decided upon before the story was complete, the production team said. “We built the story around the title,” said actor Lily Bryson.

The music was important to telling the story as well. “There were moments we would write the song, then they would write a story around that,” said Sav Stringer. “Then there would be a scene and they would suggest a song.”

Since the story involves the concept of time, the composers utilized this element. “Working towards creating timeless music,” said Trinity Pesko. “Some music is reminiscent of the 40’s, some music is very modern day, some is the 20’s. There’s something for the parents and grandparents watching too.”

The process of creating the colorful children’s show began six weeks before the musical would be in front of the crowds. Workshops not only created the show, but also built a bond among the production team. “Seeing how we all vibed and seeing what we wanted the show to look like,” said Brittaney Huerta.

Huerta is on stage as 13, who speaks in Spanish at various times throughout the show.

“They want to see you happy and the energy,” Huerta said about the engaging performance.

“But being flexible and adaptable is incredibly important,” Schwartz said.

The cast presents a message to the audience, the co-director said.

“The moral lesson is of helping others, and the necessity of friendship,” Hintz said.

