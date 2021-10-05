Millikin University to perform "Blood at the Root"

DECATUR — Millikin University’s School of Theatre and Dance will perform “Blood at the Root” in the Virginia Rogers Theatre located in Millikin's Center for Theatre & Dance.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 9; and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10.
The play is based on real events at a high school in Jena, Louisiana, in 2006, where a tree sat unofficially reserved for white students only. Written by Dominique Morisseau, the story studies race, justice, hate crimes and an educational and judicial system through racial biases.
Tickets are $15 for the general public, and free for Millikin University students with an ID. They can be purchased online or at the Kirkland Fine Arts office.