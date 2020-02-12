Millikin University to present 'Pirates of Penzance'

DECATUR — The popular operetta “Pirates of Penzance” has been performed on stages throughout the world for more than 100 years.
Now it’s Millikin University’s turn, but with a twist.
The Millikin production is set in 1955, during Dwight Eisenhower's presidency. “But the story is the same,” said director Ian Greenlaw. “Instead of pirates, it's a 1950s biker gang.”
Millikin Opera Theatre, the Millikin Chamber Orchestra and Millikin's School of Theatre and Dance will feature the W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan operetta from Feb. 20 through 23 in the Albert Taylor Theatre in Shilling Hall.
The story follows Frederic as he is turning 21 and is now free from the gang he was forced to be a part of for years. “They are the pirates of the streets,” Greenlaw said. “It’s a coming of age story for him.”
As Frederic escapes, he meets a group of sorority girls who are on a field trip along with their archaeology professor. One of the popular songs to come from the original production, “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General,” will remain in the updated production, but the professor will perform the rhythmic number, instead of a general.
During the attempt to escape, Frederic falls for one of the sorority sisters, but is torn on what to do.
“He has a sense of duty to his gang and a love interest,” Greenlaw said.
The Millikin story is based in the heart of America.
“We don’t say Decatur,” Greenlaw said. “It could be anywhere in the Midwest.”
Millikin’s rendition of “Pirates of Penzance'' is a combination of opera mixed with vaudeville, which is not much of a stretch from the original production. In 1879, the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta premiered as an opera and comedy.
The cast wanted to create a show with modern elements, including social reflections.
The Millikin production has a 20-piece student orchestra with a cast of 19. Although it is set in the 1950s, most elements remain the same.
“We are respecting the music and vocals by using the same score,” Greenlaw said. “It’s a learning opportunity for them.”
As the students prepare for their careers, they are learning the market for opera has been shifting to classic musical theater works. “The line between opera and musicals are blurring,” Greenlaw said. “Millikin has the right type of students for that.”
According to Greenlaw, adapting a classic or any opera can often remind the audience of the original production. The director said he is trying to honor Gilbert and Sullivan by updating the scenes. “You can’t get the same reaction in keeping the show the same,” Greenlaw said. “Since 'Pirates of Penzance' has been updated a lot.”
Greenlaw said he believes the updated version will be attractive to the people who lived through the 1950s. “But the millennials will like it too,” he said.
