Millikin University to present 'Pirates of Penzance'

During the attempt to escape, Frederic falls for one of the sorority sisters, but is torn on what to do.

“He has a sense of duty to his gang and a love interest,” Greenlaw said.

The Millikin story is based in the heart of America.

“We don’t say Decatur,” Greenlaw said. “It could be anywhere in the Midwest.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Millikin’s rendition of “Pirates of Penzance'' is a combination of opera mixed with vaudeville, which is not much of a stretch from the original production. In 1879, the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta premiered as an opera and comedy.

The cast wanted to create a show with modern elements, including social reflections.

The Millikin production has a 20-piece student orchestra with a cast of 19. Although it is set in the 1950s, most elements remain the same.

“We are respecting the music and vocals by using the same score,” Greenlaw said. “It’s a learning opportunity for them.”