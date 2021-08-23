Millikin University's Kirkland Fine Arts Center prepares for the season

Highlights included in this season will be guest artists such as STOMP, collaborations with the Millikin School of Music and School of Theatre and Dance, the internationally acclaimed Dallas Brass, and the romantic musical, "She Loves Me."

New shows will be seen during the eclectic performance series in Albert Taylor Theatre, as well as the opening of the Virginia Rogers Theatre in Millikin's Center for Theatre and Dance.

"We're entering a fine arts season where everything feels different. All that we took for granted in the past now seems fresh, exciting and new," said Bryan Diver, director of Kirkland Fine Arts Center. "Gathering again for shared experiences, especially in the arts, will be joyful and invigorating for us all."

Individually priced tickets for the 2021 events are now available for purchase. Tickets for the 2022 events will be available beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Children's tickets are $10 with a paid adult.

A free shuttle service through Baldwin Shuttle will be available for elderly or disabled patrons who are unable to drive themselves to the event.

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone or in-person at the ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Discounted tickets as well as handicap seats are not available online but can be purchased at the ticket office. For further inquiries, contact the Kirkland Ticket Office at 217-424-6318 or visit kirklandfinearts.com.

"We understand that gathering for live events remains a potential concern, and we will do our best to ensure our audiences are as safe as possible while following our state and local health guidelines," said Diver. "We ask for your support and understanding as we navigate these fluid conditions."

Featured Fall 2021 events

-"Bagatelles" with pianist Silvan Negruţiu, 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; free

-The Dallas Brass featuring the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; $20-$30

-"She Loves Me" musical; 7:30 p.m. Friday, November. 12; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021; 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14; at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; $20–$25

Featured Spring 2022 events

-STOMP: See What All The Noise Is About, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; $35–$55

-Velocity Irish Dance, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; $15–$35

-Soul singer Brian Owens, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center; $15–$25

