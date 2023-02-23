DECATUR — Millikin University students will bring to the stage a tale of teenage angst and the struggles that come with it.

The cast of the student-led production company, Pipe Dreams Theatre, will perform the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening” on Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24 through March 11, at the venue, 1099 W. Wood St., Decatur.

Pipe Dreams productions are unique to the Decatur area.

“We like to do shows that you feel like you can’t get anywhere else,” said Jacob Deetz, who will be on stage as Otto. “But this was such an impactful, important story, we felt the need to share it.”

Although the musical is based on a turn-of-the century German play, the story touches on several struggles teens face today, the cast said. “The generation before us, the things that they do that affect the younger generations on a deeper level,” Deetz said. “It touches on so much.”

“But it’s been a really fun time learning all of the German pronunciations,” said Carson Cole, on stage as Hanschen.

The story addresses mental health, sexuality and other dilemmas facing young adults. “It’s just how powerless young people can be,” said actor Willow Turnbull. “There’s not a whole lot of liberty at certain places of youth.”

The play, filled with music recorded by Millikin University commercial music students, brings to life the challenges teenagers have faced for decades. Because of the subject matter, the show is not considered family friendly, according to the cast.

"Spring Awakening" has given the actors a few challenges themselves. “I’ve never dealt with these types of topics in such a raw manner,” Turnbull said. “It is a unique challenge.”

Compared to the Tony awarding musical, Pipe Dreams actors are presenting their own show for their audiences, Deetz said. “To really show the elements that the children are our future,” he said. “Why should we cherish them, why we should educate them, why we should guide them to be the best version of themselves that they can be.”

