Mueller art collection donated to Decatur Area Arts Council

DECATUR - The Hieronymus Mueller Museum is donating a selection of Jane Mueller's private collection to the Decatur Area Arts Council for an art exhibition and fundraiser in April.

“These pieces were never accessioned into the collection. They were only temporarily housed in the museum until such an event could be planned befitting Jane’s memory," said museum director Katherine Unruh. "The Mueller Museum takes its commitment to preserving its collection very seriously, and we are confident Jane would endorse an event that brought this work out for viewing and will continue to support the arts.”

The art will be on display in the Madden Art Center's Anne Lloyd Gallery from Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 23. All pieces on display will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the arts council.

Mueller was a founder of the museum and an avid collector of fine art. When she died in 2009, she bequeathed a portion of her private collection to the Hieronymus Mueller Family Foundation. The art pieces that tell her personal and family story are kept by the museum and displayed as part of its collection.

Although there are many art pieces, some do not fit within the mission and scope of the museum's collection and the foundation's board of directors would rather see those art piece enjoyed by others.

“To be very clear, the art that will be included in the fundraiser does not fit the mission and scope of the museum’s collection,” Unruh said.

For information about the Jane Mueller Art Show and the Decatur Area Arts Council, visit DecaturARTS.org or its Facebook page.

