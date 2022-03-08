Mueller art collection donated to Decatur Area Arts Council

“These pieces were never accessioned into the collection. They were only temporarily housed in the museum until such an event could be planned befitting Jane’s memory," said museum director Katherine Unruh. "The Mueller Museum takes its commitment to preserving its collection very seriously, and we are confident Jane would endorse an event that brought this work out for viewing and will continue to support the arts.”
The art will be on display in the Madden Art Center's Anne Lloyd Gallery from Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 23. All pieces on display will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the arts council.
Mueller was a founder of the museum and an avid collector of fine art. When she died in 2009, she bequeathed a portion of her private collection to the Hieronymus Mueller Family Foundation. The art pieces that tell her personal and family story are kept by the museum and displayed as part of its collection.
Although there are many art pieces, some do not fit within the mission and scope of the museum's collection and the foundation's board of directors would rather see those art piece enjoyed by others.
“To be very clear, the art that will be included in the fundraiser does not fit the mission and scope of the museum’s collection,” Unruh said.
For information about the Jane Mueller Art Show and the Decatur Area Arts Council, visit DecaturARTS.org or its Facebook page.
Arts and Crafts Center
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
Pilot program
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
poster advertisement
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
Violin pointers
Fun with clay
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
185 N. Fairview Ave.
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
On My Time winners
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
Fine art auction
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
Dance class
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
Jig saw piece painting
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
Susan Smith
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.