October National exhibit adapts to changes

DECATUR — Although the world has been kept away with social distancing, artwork from around the country has found its way to Decatur.
The October National juried art exhibit will open to the public on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, however, without a reception. Social distancing and masks will be required while visiting the monthly exhibit.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. During the October National exhibit, artists are recognized for their artwork on this subject. In the past, the downtown galleries would host a reception honoring the various categories of art, including photography, sculptures, paintings and drawings. Organizers of the exhibit will still award prizes after Friday’s opening.
The exhibit is sponsored by the John Ullrich Foundation and the Come Together Be Empowered organization as well as the downtown art gallery and framing shop, Gallery 510.
Each year, the gallery advertises the competition in national magazines. Artists send an email or a disk with photos of the art they wish to submit. Accepted pieces are then shipped or hand-delivered.
Carol Kessler is the chairperson for this year’s October National. She initiated the help of three Gallery 510 members to jury 45 pieces by 42 artists. “Even though the majority entering were from many parts of Illinois, other artists entered from Hawaii to New York and from Wisconsin to Texas,” she said. “Some artists are those that have entered in years past, but there are also many new to the show with different and interesting media.”
The works were juried by the committee and will be judged by Jamie Kotawa, who will choose the winners. Awards will be given in Best of Show, recognition for Breast Cancer Awareness, and awards for 2D and 3D.
October Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature the annual October National juried exhibit in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Marilyn Shull’s artwork will be featured at the business throughout October.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Juan Cervantes will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout September and October.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. No exhibits are planned for the downtown Shelbyville gallery. The artwork of owner Carol Kessler will be on display in the gallery’s Main Street window. Other artists are invited to contribute. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the work of Rae Nell Spencer this month. Warrensburg-Latham High School Bailey Williams will be featured as Student of the Month.
GIERTZ GALLERY. Parkland College Gallery has cancelled exhibits for the remainder of the school year. For more information, visit www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room has changed its hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exhibits for September include Historic Decatur Schools, Goodman Band, Rock Garden Inn, The Snack Shop, Tennis History in Decatur, Old Decatur Photographs and Vintage Newspapers.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will showcase the Robert Sedestrom’s work in "As I See It.” The exhibit will be displayed until Oct. 29.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's north wing art gallery will display Curt Knapp’s photography.
Barb Stobaugh’s nature photography will be featured in the south gallery of the nature center.
Both exhibits will be on display in September and October.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will be closed until further notice. However, online galleries can be viewed of the “2020 Undergraduate All Student Show” and the “2020 Graduate Art Exhibition.” For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature the exhibit Jen Bervin: Shift Rotate Reflect Selected Works 1997-2020. Register for a tour at galleries.illinoisstate.edu. The exhibit will be on display until December.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Barbara Dove will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery through September and October.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY AND CAFE. Leta Burch’s artwork will be the featured artist through October.
