October National exhibit adapts to changes

Carol Kessler is the chairperson for this year’s October National. She initiated the help of three Gallery 510 members to jury 45 pieces by 42 artists. “Even though the majority entering were from many parts of Illinois, other artists entered from Hawaii to New York and from Wisconsin to Texas,” she said. “Some artists are those that have entered in years past, but there are also many new to the show with different and interesting media.”

The works were juried by the committee and will be judged by Jamie Kotawa, who will choose the winners. Awards will be given in Best of Show, recognition for Breast Cancer Awareness, and awards for 2D and 3D.

October Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature the annual October National juried exhibit in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Marilyn Shull’s artwork will be featured at the business throughout October.