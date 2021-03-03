Old materials for creating art is new again at downtown Decatur exhibit

Addington, 57, has lived in Chicago since 1992 after receiving his master’s degree in painting from Illinois State University in Bloomington. His works have been in solo and group exhibits throughout the country. “A combination of anatomical imagery, memorial sculpture, and religious iconography, he attempts to explore the nature of mortality and address our desire to find spiritual meaning, “ the Decatur Area Arts Council said in promoting the show.

In the past decade, Addington’s inspiration came from his travels in Europe when his in-laws lived in Belgium. The artist became aware of the monuments throughout the region and beyond. “There were a lot of figurative sculptures, not just in the museums, but outdoors in parks and hanging off buildings,” he said.

The pieces celebrated the history and mythological times. “It added a sense of identity to the communities,” Addington said. “But often the people wouldn’t know what it’s origin was.”

Inspiration also came as a student at Illinois State. The wax used to create much of his pieces was found at a local bee keeper’s farm. “I would filter it in its raw form,” Addington said. “It would have this beautiful, golden color. The material was great already.”