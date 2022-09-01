Peoria artwork to be featured in Decatur gallery

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature artists from the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria throughout September.

The exhibit, titled “CAC at DAAC,” will begin with the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., Decatur. William Butler, the Peoria art center’s director, will speak to the audience at 6 p.m.

Each piece of artwork will represent a gallery member and will be judged by an independent judge. Several pieces will be for sale.

“We are happy to welcome this group to our gallery for the first time as a group show,” said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator for the DAAC. “This allows our community to get a sampling of many artistic styles at one time, by featuring one item from many members, rather than many items from just one member.”

The exhibit allows audiences and artists the opportunity to view a variety of approaches to the creative process, Fawley said. The exhibit will feature various genres of art, including acrylics, oils, watercolor, collage, woodworking, sculptures and more.

“The exciting thing is that these artists are living and working a stone’s throw away,” Fawley said. “We encourage our community to visit the Contemporary Art Center to see more of their work. It’s such a nice opportunity to feature another wonderful arts community in our central Illinois area.”

September Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will highlight Central Illinois Artists Organization from the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. William Butler, executive director of the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, will host an artist’s talk at 6 p.m.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature work from the students.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Annette Russo.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The artwork of Alec Goss will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout September and October.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature artist Sue Goodpasture in September. She will be featured during the First Friday Gallery Walk beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the 2022 Art and Design Faculty Exhibition until Sept. 24. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Do You Remember This?, a map of Decatur in 1872, local labor force, Lantern Parade and visions of Old Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will feature watercolor artists, Sue Watts and Karen Edwards. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call 217-827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the works of artist Dan Nardi beginning Sept. 8. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the work of Casey Wilen, a Millikin alumnus and art teacher at MacArthur High School. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 28. A reception will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature photographer Crystal Smith in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the artwork of Cheryl Walker. The exhibits will be on display throughout September and October.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “To Bear the Mark of Time” in the main gallery. “Future/sait” will be on display in the Studio Gallery. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace. All of the exhibits will be open for viewing beginning Sept. 23. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will feature Nazafarin Lotfi’s “A Garden to Build” until Oct. 16. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork by Carol Kessler will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in September and October.