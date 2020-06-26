Photo shoot featuring African American women planned for Sunday in Decatur

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — An inaugural event featuring a photo shoot of multi-generational Black females in the community will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.
The event, titled “We Rock Crowns Photoshoot,” will have a water station and healthcare professionals available in case of an emergency.
A goodwill offering will be taken with proceeds given to Growing Strong, a local nonprofit organization that helps survivors of sexual abuse.
Local leaders have been invited. Social distancing will be observed with groups of 50 women inside the Devon at one time. A mass picture will be taken outside the The Devon as well.
For more information, visit the We Rock Crowns Photo Shoot Facebook page.
