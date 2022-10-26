Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre brings "American Psycho" to the stage

DECATUR — Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre is bringing its latest production to the stage, just in time to get spooked.

The musical version of “American Psycho” will have nine performances during the next three weekends at Millikin University’s student-run theater.

To continue the holiday theme, audience members are invited to dress in their favorite costumes for the 9 p.m. performance on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to the show’s director and choreographer, Allison Durham, the show is somewhat gory yet campy. “We wanted something that engaged people,” she said. “I also wanted a show that was equally capable of being silly as well as moments of really good acting.”

The story follows Patrick Bateman who is a Wall Street elite by day and a serial killer by night. “As the show progresses his sanity keeps slipping and slipping,” Durham said. “The desire to kill keeps growing and growing.”

If You Go WHAT: “American Psycho” the musical WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and 11; 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and 12 WHERE: Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St., Decatur TICKETS: $10-$12; online or call 217-424-6318 ON THE WEB: www.pdtheatre.org

The musical uses contemporary music, some original to the 2016 Broadway show, some are 1980’s cover songs. Millikin students prerecorded the music, which is played throughout the show.

Pipe Dreams Theatre is an open stage, allowing the directors to arrange the seating and setting as they need for the performances. For “American Psycho,” Durham is using the center platform as well as areas close to the audience.

Amelia Tam is on stage as the main character; however, Patrick Bateman is portrayed as a man. “They wanted the perspective of misogynism and women being against them,” she said. “But it is a very different take.”

According to Tam, the show has bloody scenes. “But it smells like chocolate,” she said. “There are portions of the show that use vulgar language, and there’s partial nudity.”

The student directed show is not appropriate for families, the cast said.

“This is the perfect show for Halloween,” Durham said. “Not necessarily as spooky, but it is a thriller with blood and gore, all the stuff that has the audiences anticipating and shaking in their boots.”