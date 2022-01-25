Professional artists recreate Decatur's highlights

DECATUR — The upcoming art exhibit at the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Anne Lloyd Gallery is expected to be an entertaining and unique show, according to Jami Fawley, Gallery Coordinator.

“It’s sort of a love letter to our community,” she said.

Throughout February, the monthly exhibit will feature three local artists, “who will each paint Decatur through their own eyes,” Fawley said. “Three unique styles, three unique views.”

The exhibit, titled Three Paint Decatur, will highlight artists Lucy Brownlee, Decatur native, but now living in Las Vegas; Barbara Dove, from Gallery 510; and Stephen Gardner, a Millikin University graduate.

According to Fawley, the artwork in the exhibit will be mostly landscape pieces. “But also include some architectural paintings and some whimsical interpretations,” she said.

Barbara Dove has had art pieces shown throughout Decatur at various galleries. However, the 13 pieces she selected for the February exhibit will bring Decatur to the gallery. “I hope I did Decatur proud in making them look good,” she said.

Dove is familiar with the other artists through their association with the Barn Colony Artists and the Gallery 510.

“But we have three very different styles,” Dove said. “I think it’s going to be fun to see the approach that each of us take of Decatur.”

Although each of the artists will have their own paintings of the Transfer House, their subjects will focus on various highlights of the city.

The paintings will be available for sale. The monthly First Friday Gallery Walk reception will have extended hours until 7 p.m. on Friday Feb. 4. The artists will be available, beginning at 6 p.m. to receive guests and say a few words about their works. In an effort to limit crowds, no refreshments or entertainment will be available during the reception.

Information will be available on the arts council’s Facebook page and the website at decaturarts.org.

February Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery will showcase three area artists in Three Paint Decatur. The First Friday Gallery Walk will begin at 5 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. No refreshments or entertainment will be available.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The watercolor paintings of Pam Marty will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through February.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Barbara Dove’s oil and pastel paintings will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout February.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the acrylic abstracts of Leta Burch.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the State of the Art: Ceramics Biennial, until Feb. 5.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature monthly exhibits on Decatur's history. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org for the latest exhibit.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery is closed for the winter, except by appointment. However, workshops have been scheduled for the season. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the LAI open exhibit beginning Feb. 10. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the exhibit “Griot” by Arlene Turner-Crawford. The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 25. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature the photography of Melody Arnold in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of the Decatur Camera Club.

The exhibits will be on display throughout January and February.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning Jan. 10, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will include the 2022 Faculty Biennial on display until Feb. 23.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Sue Watts’ watercolors of butterflies and birds will be featured again at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Michael Delaney watercolors will be the featured artist for February.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

