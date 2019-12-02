Richland Community College presents 24th annual performance of 'The Nutcracker'

×
DECATUR — Richland Community College's 24th annual presentation of "The Nutcracker" will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Shilling Auditorium.
Tickets cost $15 each and must be bought in advance. Call (217) 875-7211, ext 6170.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
