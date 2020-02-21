Rod Blagojevich is back. So is Second City’s ‘Rod Blagojevich Superstar’

With the return home of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor and self-described “political prisoner," comes the reprise of Second City’s “Rod Blagojevich Superstar.”
And just as Blagojevich had his sentence commuted by President Donald J. Trump, so “Rod Blagojevich Superstar” will be back for one night only, an April 2 performance at Second City’s e.t.c. stage benefiting Second City’s alumnae fund and the cancer charity known as Gilda’s Club.
The illustrious Chicago comedy theater at 1613 N. Wells St. first staged Ed Furman and T.J. Shanoff’s satirical spoof of all things Blagojevich in 2009 in its e.t.c space, drawing inspiration from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell” and similar rock operas from the 1970s. The show later moved to Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier.
At the time, the show was dubbed “the passion of the Rod.”
“My party, my party, why have you forsaken me,” sang the title character in the opening number. “Machine, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Characters in the piece included such real-life political figures as former U.S. attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, former alderman Dick Mell, former Illinois attorney general Lisa Madigan and, lest we forget, the former U.S. Senator Roland Burris, a Blagojevich appointee.
You have free articles remaining.
As reported at the time, other highlights in the piece included a rhyme for Judy Baar Topinka (“a great thinka”), a Pythonesque explanation of the full Blagojevich moniker Milorad (“Serbian, for one who is named Steve”), and appearances by both a hairbrush and a wig.
To make the show yet more surreal, Madigan could be seen on opening night, doubled up with the laughter, even though the piece suggested she was having an amorous relationship with Fitzgerald.
And, stranger yet, Blagojevich himself went to the show on June 13, 2009 at Second City’s invitation (and maybe with some financial inducement). He got an enthusiastic ovation.
“Where were you when I was impeached?” he asked the audience.
Blagojevich was played by the actor Joey Bland. Second City has not yet announced casting for the benefit, but it is expected many of the actors will return. Tickets are not yet on sale.