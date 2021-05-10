Scovill Sculpture Park takes root

The Scovill Sculpture Park opened in summer 2016 thanks to a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The sculpture park, which includes a dozen pieces spread along a winding pathway between the Children’s Museum of Illinois and Scovill Zoo, was funded by a $250,000 grant announced in June 2016 by the Decatur Parks Foundation.

The foundation placed a call for submissions online and received 106 proposals from 41 artists from across the country. A committee narrowed them down to 24, from which the final 12 were selected. They include a large aluminum dragon, an oversized wooden bench, a butterfly and more.

The sculptures will be on display for two years, with each costing the foundation $3,500 to “rent” for that time. They will be available for purchase from the artists, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the parks foundation. Next year, 12 new pieces will be chosen to replace them.

The district in 2017 unveiled a permanent sculpture called “Learning Curve” by local artist Aaron McIntosh.

With steel fabricated by Iron Bull Fabrications and a curved LED display, McIntosh's sculpture was one of more than 200 potential pieces that the Decatur Parks Foundation considered installing in the sculpture park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0