Selections announced for new play festival at BCPA

BLOOMINGTON — Three finalists have been named for the Coalescence Theatre Project's #ShePERSISTED New Play Festival, with staged readings Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Some 256 scripts were submitted from across the country. Curators Rachel Hettrick and Ann Haugo chose "Perfectly Normal," by Karen Cecilia of Brooklyn, N.Y.; "Black Like Us," by Rachel Atkins of Seattle, Wash.; and "Parts & Pieces," by Amy Tofte of Los Angeles, Calif.

The Coalescence festival draws works from women, trans, femme and non-binary playwrights from around the world.

The selected plays provide different views of what it means to be a family. Audience members are encouraged to share thoughts with the playwrights after each reading.

Tickets are at the BCPA box office, 309-434-2777; at artsblooming.org; or before the performance. Tickets are $10 or $25 for a three-show package.

"Perfectly Normal," directed by Kat Gregory, will be presented 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The play examines the #metoo movement and the emotional strain when family loyalty and conscience collide.