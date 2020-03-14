Show goes on despite coronavirus: Small crowds enjoy last weekend of 'Divas' at Little Theatre

McMorris, after citing her long list of chronic breathing disorders like asthma, wondered aloud if attending the show was the right thing to do.

“Hello, what am I doing here?” she asked. But the duo was showing no signs of illness and had their personal supply of hand sanitizer to ward off germs.

Stephens said the staff has gone to great lengths after each show to disinfect the cozy theater in preparation for the next audience. There was a show scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Once the “Divas” wrapped up, the stage was supposed to give way to a dance recital and a performance of “Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical,” but those have been postponed. Stephens said the two children’s shows are very popular and help to spark an interest in theater among young people who attend them as part of class trips.

“It’s going to hurt, but we know that’s what we needed to do,” he said.

