Show goes on: Small crowds enjoy last weekend of 'Divas' at Little Theatre

Those who chose not to attend were given credit to be used for a future show. Stephens couldn’t say enough good things about his supporters and how they have responded to the news.

Connie Spelbring of Beecher City and Donna McMorris of Greenup were among those in the audience.

“We’re a little apprehensive about it,” Spelbring said, but they decided to come anyway. Spelbring said she wanted to see a granddaughter of a friend who was among the performers.

McMorris, after citing her long list of chronic breathing disorders like asthma, wondered aloud if attending the show was the right thing to do.

“Hello, what am I doing here?” she asked. But the duo was showing no signs of illness and had their personal supply of hand sanitizer to ward off germs.

Stephens said the staff has gone to great lengths after each show to disinfect the cozy theater in preparation for the next audience. There was a show scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.