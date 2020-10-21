Smeared paintings: 60-plus exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, motive a mystery

Police said they had decided initially not to go public about the incident out of "tactical considerations related to the investigation." On Tuesday night, the weekly Die Zeit and Deutschlandfunk radio broke the story. On Wednesday, police called for witnesses to come forward with any accounts of suspicious people or events they noticed on Oct. 3.

It wasn't clear how the liquid was applied to the works, Pfohl said. They appeared to have been chosen at random, and investigators are inclined to believe that a lone perpetrator was responsible, he added — but they aren't ruling out multiple perpetrators.

Pfohl said that police are investigating "in every direction" but wouldn't participate in local media speculation that conspiracy theorists might be involved.

There was no indication of it being "an act that speaks for itself," he added. "This is a variety of objects that do not have any immediate connection in terms of context ... we have no self-incriminating letter or anything like that, so we have to assume for now that the motive is completely unclear."

Pfohl said that the incident isn't unique because artifacts in museums in other countries have been attacked with liquids over recent years. Officials weren't aware of any threats. The damage was discovered by museum staff.