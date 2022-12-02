Springfield Ballet brings 'The Nutcracker' to Decatur this weekend

DECATUR — Springfield Ballet Co. will present "The Nutcracker" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for children.
The cast will perform the holiday classic again in Springfield at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the UIS Performing Arts Center.
Tickets for Decatur performances are available at www.springfieldballetco.com/2022-23-season or by calling 217-544-1967.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
