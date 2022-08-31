Springfield Ballet hosting auditions in Decatur

DECATUR — The Springfield Ballet Co. will be on the Decatur Civic Center stage for two shows during the traditional ballet season. “The Little Mermaid,” on Oct. 28 and 30, and “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 3 and 4, will utilize Decatur talent as well.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, at the civic center. Times are by age group: ages 4 to 6 years old from noon to 1 p.m., ages 7 to 10 years old from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 11 to 13 years old from 3 to 4 p.m., and ages 14 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The directors suggest dancers wear dance attire or clothing that is easy to move in and shows the dancer’s legs. The audition fee is $20.

According to Executive Director Scott Raper, the Springfield Ballet Co. has gone through changes in recent months. “One of those transitions is that we are now a professional ballet company,” he said.

Dancers from throughout the country as well as international dancers are now members of the company. Their original mission was to include the Central Illinois area in their performances.

“For a variety of reasons, some economic, some for staffing shortages, we performed only in Springfield,” Raper said. “With our new direction, we want to make sure we go out and reach the Central Illinois communities.”

Springfield Ballet auditions For information on Springfield Ballet Auditions, email info@springfieldballetco.org or call 217-544-1967.

Tours this season will include stops in Bloomington, Washington and Decatur for “The Little Mermaid.”

“The Nutcracker” will be on stage in Decatur as well as in Danville with the Danville Symphony Orchestra for a one-time performance at the newly remodeled Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.

The Decatur Civic Center is currently their local stage, with hopes of reaching out to others in the community.

To utilize local talent, artistic director Adam Sage invites children ages 4 and older to participate in the well-known ballets. “We usually post that there’s no dance experience necessary,” he said. “We’re looking for young dancers, but you don’t have to have experience.”

The September auditions will fill the spots for both “The Little Mermaid” and “The Nutcracker.”

The Springfield Ballet Co. will bring approximately 15 dancers. Nearly 30 child dancers will dance among the professionals.

“But I have never sent a child away, ever,” Sage said. “I think everybody deserves the opportunity.”