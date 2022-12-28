Sullivan's Little Theater to host auditions for "Seussical The Musical, Jr."

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre On The Square's Future Stars Program will host auditions for "Seussical The Musical, Jr." on Jan. 9 and 10 at The Little Theatre’s Dance Studio, 9 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

Only one night of auditions is required.

Interested actors, in the fourth grade through age 18, will attend a dance call, followed by an individual audition appointment. Actors must be available for all tech rehearsals and performances.

For more audition information on the show, including the schedule and online sign-up, visit danceanddrama.org/seussical_jr_auditions.

Close 1 of 6 Something Out there Pictured, clipped from the online archives at JG-TC.com, this smudgy ad from the Skyway Drive-In for "Something Is Out There" from the Sept. 1, 1978, Journal Gazette. HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10 Lost items sit beneath the neon lights of the Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In concession stand June 19, 2008. HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4 Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In owner Mike Harroun has change and a plastic bag for a customer as a God Bless America neon sign hangs on the little pay station building to the drive-in June 19, 2008. Decatur Drive-in - May 1949.jpg Decatur Drive-in - March 1959.jpg History Corner: A Look Back 1986: The Decatur Drive-In Theater screen, a long-unused Decatur landmark located at 2500 N. Jasper Street came crumbling down as it was demolished to make room for a parking lot for city-owned vehicles. G.W. Williams and Associates of Decatur performed the demolition. Central Illinois drive-in theaters through the years 1 of 6 Something Out there Pictured, clipped from the online archives at JG-TC.com, this smudgy ad from the Skyway Drive-In for "Something Is Out There" from the Sept. 1, 1978, Journal Gazette. HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10 Lost items sit beneath the neon lights of the Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In concession stand June 19, 2008. HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4 Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In owner Mike Harroun has change and a plastic bag for a customer as a God Bless America neon sign hangs on the little pay station building to the drive-in June 19, 2008. Decatur Drive-in - May 1949.jpg Decatur Drive-in - March 1959.jpg History Corner: A Look Back 1986: The Decatur Drive-In Theater screen, a long-unused Decatur landmark located at 2500 N. Jasper Street came crumbling down as it was demolished to make room for a parking lot for city-owned vehicles. G.W. Williams and Associates of Decatur performed the demolition.