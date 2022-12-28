Sullivan's Little Theater to host auditions for "Seussical The Musical, Jr."

Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In owner Mike Harroun has change and a plastic bag for a customer as a God Bless America neon sign hangs on the little pay station building to the drive-in June 19, 2008.
1986: The Decatur Drive-In Theater screen, a long-unused Decatur landmark located at 2500 N. Jasper Street came crumbling down as it was demolished to make room for a parking lot for city-owned vehicles. G.W. Williams and Associates of Decatur performed the demolition.
Central Illinois drive-in theaters through the years
1 of 6
Something Out there
Pictured, clipped from the online archives at JG-TC.com, this smudgy ad from the Skyway Drive-In for "Something Is Out There" from the Sept. 1, 1978, Journal Gazette.
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
Lost items sit beneath the neon lights of the Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In concession stand June 19, 2008.
B MOSHER, PANTAGRAPH FILE
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-In owner Mike Harroun has change and a plastic bag for a customer as a God Bless America neon sign hangs on the little pay station building to the drive-in June 19, 2008.
B MOSHER, PANTAGRAPH FILE
Decatur Drive-in - May 1949.jpg
Decatur Drive-in - March 1959.jpg
History Corner: A Look Back
1986: The Decatur Drive-In Theater screen, a long-unused Decatur landmark located at 2500 N. Jasper Street came crumbling down as it was demolished to make room for a parking lot for city-owned vehicles. G.W. Williams and Associates of Decatur performed the demolition.
H & R Photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR