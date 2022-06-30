Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square cancels Thursday's performance

Several members of the cast will be recuperating from injuries and illness.

"We must take this pause to nurse every member of the cast back to full health," the directors said in a press release.

The theater will move customers' tickets to the Saturday or Sunday matinee performance or will work to credit their accounts for future use.

"We will not be able to move you into Friday’s performance until we know for certain that we will be able to have that performance," the theater stated. "If you would like to be moved to Friday night, we can put you on a list to contact back once a decision is made."

For questions or more information, contact Executive Producer, John Stephens at john@thelittletheatre.org or call 217-728-7375.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.