Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square cancels Thursday's performance

SULLIVAN — Little Theatre on Square directors have cancelled the Thursday, June 30, performance of "Divas through the Decades."

Several members of the cast will be recuperating from injuries and illness.

"We must take this pause to nurse every member of the cast back to full health," the directors said in a press release.

Herald & Review offering unlimited digital access through Fourth of July

The theater will move customers' tickets to the Saturday or Sunday matinee performance or will work to credit their accounts for future use.

"We will not be able to move you into Friday’s performance until we know for certain that we will be able to have that performance," the theater stated. "If you would like to be moved to Friday night, we can put you on a list to contact back once a decision is made."

For questions or more information, contact Executive Producer, John Stephens at john@thelittletheatre.org or call 217-728-7375.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

