Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square offers children's auditions for upcoming show

Little Theatre On the Square, Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Little Theatre on the Square will be hosting children's auditions for the upcoming musical "A Year With Frog and Toad" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at The Little Theatre Dance studio, 7 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

Children in grades 4 through 12 will be allowed to audition. Prior acting and singing experience is helpful, but not required.

All those auditioning must attend a dance audition from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, in which they will learn a simple dance combination. Wear jazz shoes or sneakers and comfortable clothing. They must also sign up for a five-minute audition slot to sing two of the vocal selections.

Speaking roles also will be available. The actor should choose a dialogue side for one character to read for the audition. Additional dialogue may be requested. For those auditioning for Frog or Toad, be familiar with all five sides.

Parts are available for those who would like to only sing and dance in a group.

To schedule an appointment, call 217-728-7375. For those who are not available to attend the audition on Aug. 30, but would like to audition, contact the director, Heather Johnson, for a possibility of a different time. Her email is har918@yahoo.com.

A production fee of $100 is required for all actors. The fee will cover materials, COVID tests and a show T-shirt.

"A Year with Frog and Toad" rehearsals will begin Saturday, Oct.1, and continue every Saturday and Sunday as well as Tuesdays until Nov. 1. Tech rehearsals begin Friday, Nov. 4, and continue through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Circus on Ice skating into Decatur

School Performances are during the day Nov. 7, 9 and 10.

Public performances will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11 through 13.

Actors must be available for all tech rehearsals and performances, including during school performances.

For more information, visit danceanddrama.org/auditions.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

