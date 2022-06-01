Sullivan's Little Theatre-On the Square ready for summer season

SULLIVAN — After waiting two years for the stage curtains to rise, John Stephens, executive director for Little Theatre-On the Square, is excited, but expecting big changes.

“With that, there comes some growing changes,” he said. “It’s a different world.”

The professional actors will return to the Sullivan stage after adjusting to the pandemic regulations. Their first show for the traditional summer season will begin Thursday.

“We are back to normal with shows,” Stephens said. “The only difference is we cannot sell the first two rows of the theater.”

Another adjustment included the show schedule. In the past, the first shows opened on Wednesdays. Now the cast will present the opening shows on Thursdays. According to Stephens, the technical staff will be able to utilize the extra time to prepare. “The jobs that they do are equally as important as our actors on stage,” he said.

As a costume designer, part of the technical team, Stephens understands the importance of the extra time. “I was able to take the time that I normally wouldn’t have had to finish all the looks,” he said.

The past two years have been a struggle for the Little Theatre staff. The staff and the audience were required to wear masks for every performance, including their last, the “Grand Ole Country” show in March. Now the venue is mask-free, although guests are allowed to wear face coverings if they feel more comfortable, Stephens said. “Do whatever you need to do to feel safe, but we’re not requiring them,” he said. “We have them available if people want them.”

During the pandemic, the small staff was able to focus on upgrades to the facility, sound system and company housing. “You have to have time off to do all those things,” Stephens said. “We were thankful for that, although we weren’t thankful we had to be closed.”

The theater company went from a staff of six to 66 when the theater began to prepare for the 2022 season. One of the departments still needing help is the box office. “There’s times we have four people on the phone lines just taking orders,” Stephens said.

The first show, “Mamma Mia,” will open the season on Thursday. The theater had a successful run of the musical in 2017. Stephens said he was happy to have the four lead actors return. Sophie, played by Emily Bacino-Althaus, had just graduated from high school prior to her first performance. “Last Sunday, she graduated college,” Stephens said.

Effingham native Colleen Johnson was on stage as the mother, Donna. She now lives in Chicago with her husband and two children. “So she understands what it is to be a mother more so,” Stephens said.

The next show for the season, “Divas Through the Decades,” was the last performance before the pandemic closed Little Theatre doors. The venue still had the needed costumes and set design for a return engagement during the 2022 season. “It’s a little bit different cast,” Stephens said. “But we’re bringing it back because it is such an enjoyable show.”

“Clue On Stage” is new to Little Theatre. According to Stephens, the show is similar to the 1985 movie. “It’s so madcap, and who-done-it,” he said.

2022 LittleTheatre on the Square season SEASON SHOWS: “Mamma Mia” June 2-19 “Divas Through the Decades” June 23-July 3 “Clue On Stage” July 7-17 “9 to 5” July 21-31 “La Cage Aux Folles” Aug. 4-14 “Always…Patsy Cline” Aug. 18-28 TICKETS: $37.50 plus fees ON THE WEB: www.thelittletheatre.org

Little Theatre’s rendition of “9 to 5” will return in July after nearly 10 years. “We’re really excited to have that one back,” Stephens said.

“La Cage Aux Fosse” was the season closer for the 2017 season. “Always…Patsy Cline” is also a return show. “But it’s been many years since we did that one,” Stephens said. “There’s a live country band on stage, but with two performers.”

Many actors will be new to the Little Theatre stage this season; however, a few favorites are returning, including the cast of “Mamma Mia.” Glory Kissel, a Little Theater regular, has performed on the local stage since 2006. “She is the youngest 81-year-old you will ever meet,” Stephens said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.