 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sullivan's Little Theatre to host auditions for "Seussical The Musical, Jr."

  • 0

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre On The Square's Future Stars Program will host auditions for "Seussical The Musical, Jr." on Jan. 9 and 10 at The Little Theatre’s Dance Studio, 9 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

Only one night of auditions is required.

On Thursday, December 1, United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden threw their first state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Nearly 340 guests attended, including politicians and celebrities, as well as friends and family of the Biden's. In a rare showing, actor Jennifer Garner brought along her daughter Violet, who is the daughter of Garner and actor and director Ben Affleck. While EGOT winner John Legend was in attendance, he was also there supporting his friend and fellow musician Jon Batiste, who performed later in the evening. Among the other high-profile guests were Vogue Magazine's Editor-in Chief, Anna Wintour, the Australian film director Baz Lurhmann, comedian Stephen Colbert, and actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played a fictional Vice Present of the United States in the acclaimed HBO television series VEEP.

Interested actors, in the fourth grade through age 18, will attend a dance call, followed by an individual audition appointment. Actors must be available for all tech rehearsals and performances.

For more audition information on the show, including the schedule and online sign-up, visit danceanddrama.org/seussical_jr_auditions.

Central Illinois drive-in theaters through the years

1 of 6

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Babylon”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News