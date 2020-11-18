Survey predicts grim future for museums

LOS ANGELES — Eight months into the pandemic, the American Alliance of Museums on Tuesday released its second survey exploring the consequences of COVID-19, and predictions for the future are bleak.

Many museums may not be able to rebound from the dire financial strain brought on by months of COVID-19-related closures, according to the nonprofit accreditation and advocacy group based in Washington, D.C. Its recent survey of 850 museum directors asked, "Do you believe there is a significant risk of your museum closing permanently in the next 12 months, absent additional financial relief?" In response, 12% of museum directors said yes; 17% said they were not sure, and the rest said no.

"It's having a devastating effect on museums," AAM President Laura Lott said of the closures. "And it's not getting any better."

Admission, along with cafe and retail sales, are key revenue streams for museums, nearly 30% of which are closed, according to the survey. Museums that have opened during the pandemic are operating at vastly reduced capacities to maintain social distancing. These museums, on average, are seeing 35% of their typical attendance.