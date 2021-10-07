The Beach Boys to celebrate the holidays at The Effingham Performance Center

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has announced The Beach Boys will be bringing their iconic Southern Californian sound to The EPC this December as part of the band’s “Holiday Harmonies” tour.

The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies, sponsored by Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

“We have so many great shows this holiday season, and we are very excited that The Beach Boys are part of our December lineup,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC. “The Beach Boys have visited Effingham a few times over the years, and we are always happy to welcome them back to our community.”

The 2021 holiday tour will feature a mix of holiday classics from the band’s Christmas album as well as songs from The Beach Boys co-founder and lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”

Since Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston. Other members include musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.

Tickets for The Beach Boys are $74 for Top Tier, $64 for Level A, and $59 for Level B. Prices do not include taxes or fees. To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit ticketmaster.com/epc.

