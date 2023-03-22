“The Secret Garden” has been a theater favorite for DUT director Brad Barding. “It was the first show I ever saw that made me fall in love with theater,” he said. “It made me want to become a theater performer.”
The show will have a special meaning for Barding, as this performance will be his last with the group. The local director and actor plans to retire from the stage to spend more time with his growing family.
Shortly after DUT began in 2011, Barding slipped into the role as director during the first show, “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
He said performing “The Secret Garden” has been a dream of his. “So I can’t imagine anything ever topping this one for me,” he said. “And this is my dream cast.”
Based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the story follows Mary, a 10-year-old girl from India who loses her parents and is forced to live with an uncle in England. The bitter man resides on a large property with a worn out garden once tended to by his late wife.
“The young girl discovers the secret garden that has been decaying over time,” Christian Jackson said. “The story follows her trying to bring that back to life as much as she brings the family that lives there back to life.”
Oliver Adamson, on stage as one of the more positive characters, Dicken, tends to the garden. “The garden is a huge analogy,” he said. “The garden is completely forgotten and is distraught, as is the family.”
The emotional story is backed by the equally stunning music, according to the cast, “coming from grief to more grief, then you add music to it,” Alicia Jackson said.
“It’s full of emotion,” said Sean Robb, choreographer and playing the part of Ben Weatherstaff on stage.
Robb has choreographed previous DUT productions. “This is a lot more classical,” he said. “It matches the style of the music that is there.”
The setting is based in England, adding another challenge for the cast. “So we’re British,” Alicia Jackson said.
The Decatur Underground Theater rehearses for their upcoming production of "The Secret Garden the Musical” at the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 24 through April 2.
Arlo Dennison rehearses for the Decatur Underground Theater’s upcoming production of "The Secret Garden the Musical” at the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 24 through April 2.
Alicia Jackson sings in the role of Lily during rehearsal for the Decatur Underground Theater’s production of "The Secret Garden the Musical” at the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 24 through April 2.
Gabriella Chapple rehearses the cholera outbreak scene for the Decatur Underground Theater’s production of "The Secret Garden the Musical” at the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 24 through April 2.
Lillien Smith rehearses as the main character Mary Lennox for the Decatur Underground Theater’s production of "The Secret Garden the Musical” at the Decatur Civic Center on Tuesday. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 24 through April 2.