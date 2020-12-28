The Herald & Review's No. 4 story of 2020: Entertainment takes a break

“We want our guests to have the experience they expect when they come to The Devon. With the current restrictions, we don’t feel that we could offer that in the time remaining in the summer,” Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon, said after the decision to cancel their second season.

Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square lost most of its revenue by canceling the entire summer season. "We lost out on over 40,000 people coming to Sullivan this year," said Executive Director John Stephens. "That not only hurts us, but the surrounding businesses in our area who rely on visitors coming from out of town to see a show at The Little Theatre. Your financial support is needed now more than ever."

Other popular shows readjusted their performances to fit the times.

Millikin University’s popular holiday concert Vespers was shown online with clips from the past. For more than 60 years, the show has been one of the university's most popular annual events.

The program consisted of a compilation from past performances and new pieces.