The script is designed for the three actors to make their own production, Albright said. “We mold it to the actors that are doing it,” he said.
The added touches include constant prop and costume changes. “There’s very little set,” Albright said. “There’s not a whole lot of room.”
The third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council is limited on space. The audience will take up 80 to 100 seats in the venue. “But we really don’t need a set, because of the fast and furious costuming and propping,” Albright said. “This is a very audience participatory show.”
Sowa is a fan of the 16th century British playwright. He said his appreciation of Shakespeare grew into a love for theater. “I was drawn to his work,” Sowa said about his high school assignments. “I was excited to read his work. It’s almost enjoyable the way he writes.”
Knowledge of Shakespeare is not necessary to have a good time watching the local show, Albright said. “If you don’t know anything about Shakespeare or aren’t particularly a fan, you’re going to enjoy it very much,” he said. “The script does a really good job of giving something for everybody.”
“This show is so great, it opens up Shakespeare for everybody,” Sowa said. “It's good, old-fashioned comedy with three goofballs up there acting like idiots.”
