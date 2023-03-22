DECATUR — William Shakespeare's plays can be funny, especially when all of his works are performed in just a couple of hours.

“When things go off the rails, the lunacy builds,” said actor Jayson Albright.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]" will be on stage Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at The Loft on the third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St.

The show will feature local actors Jerry Johnson and Joshua Sowa as well as Albright.

Assistant director for the show is Janet Patterson. “She is one of our favorite collaborators,” Albright said. “She is worked into the show as well.”

The script is designed for the three actors to make their own production, Albright said. “We mold it to the actors that are doing it,” he said.

The added touches include constant prop and costume changes. “There’s very little set,” Albright said. “There’s not a whole lot of room.”

If You Go WHAT: "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]" WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25 WHERE: The Loft on the third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. TICKETS: $15; online, call 217-423-3189, or at the door ON THE WEB: decaturarts.org

The third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council is limited on space. The audience will take up 80 to 100 seats in the venue. “But we really don’t need a set, because of the fast and furious costuming and propping,” Albright said. “This is a very audience participatory show.”

Sowa is a fan of the 16th century British playwright. He said his appreciation of Shakespeare grew into a love for theater. “I was drawn to his work,” Sowa said about his high school assignments. “I was excited to read his work. It’s almost enjoyable the way he writes.”

Knowledge of Shakespeare is not necessary to have a good time watching the local show, Albright said. “If you don’t know anything about Shakespeare or aren’t particularly a fan, you’re going to enjoy it very much,” he said. “The script does a really good job of giving something for everybody.”

“This show is so great, it opens up Shakespeare for everybody,” Sowa said. “It's good, old-fashioned comedy with three goofballs up there acting like idiots.”

