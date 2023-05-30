Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Downtown Decatur has a hidden gem sitting high above the city.

The Decatur Area Arts Council’s Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., hosts several public events for the arts. But if visitors continue to the top floor, they will find an area open to the public.

Referred to as The Loft by insiders, the third floor of the arts council has hosted small concerts, art exhibits, rehearsals, receptions and other events.

“We’ve been trying to rebrand it, but it’s still just the third floor,” said Kim Fouse, administrative director.

In the past, the area was called The Loft 125 for a few events.

“Because that’s our address,” Fouse said.

The Loft For more information on events at the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Madden Arts Center’s third floor, or The Loft, visit the Decatur Area Arts Council’s website, decaturarts.org.

Simplified as The Loft, the community is slowly learning about the floor’s potential.

“People are starting to use it,” Fouse said. “It’s kind of catching on.”

An upcoming show will include BirdHands at 7 p.m. Saturday. The duo consists of experienced musicians who have performed with other bands including Soul Asylum and Porcupine. Other acts for the evening include Said Echo and Riddle M.

One area of The Loft is devoted to a bring-your-own-beverage bartender. Another space is for the artists’ merchandise. The stage has its own area.

“Then the rest is standing room,” said Events and Marketing Coordinator Braun Sheets.

Sheets’ plans to create a central location for local artists didn’t originally include The Loft.

“I always felt that there wasn’t enough attention on the local, original artists,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of venues.”

Sheets has a recording studio inside the Decatur Area Arts Council building. He found the third floor ideal to formulate his idea for a music venue.

“And I’ve been regularly putting shows on for over a year now,” he said.

The floor, with a capacity of approximately 200 guests, is popular because of the amount of space and the views over the city.

“It’s a venue that’s not a bar,” Sheets said. “This is a true music venue experience. That’s what you’re here for.”

The arts council moved to the location approximately 20 years ago. After renovations, they began renting out the third floor for public events.

“This room can be anything,” Sheets said. “The Loft is an event, more than the physical space itself.”

The views from the upper floor have attracted guests as well. On the west wall are windows facing the brick façade of the adjacent building.

“It feels like you’re in the big city,” Sheets said.

The windows on the east wall look out over Water Street and areas of Central Park, as well as views of the historic building that once housed the First National Bank, now Busey Bank.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

Gallery 510 often uses The Loft offered by their neighbors. The gallery, around the corner at 160 E. Main St., has many resources for artists, including supplies, framing and classes. They also host art exhibits. The larger shows, such as the Young Artists’ Showcase and the Arts in Education exhibit, will display several pieces of art.

“It’s a great space,” Barb Dove, Gallery 510 executive director, said about The Loft. “We’ve had as many as 18 schools (to showcase).”

The Loft is an empty space allowing the hosts to create a scene that fits their needs, Dove said.

The location, along with an elevator for transportation, is also easy on the exhibit hosts.

“We have all the artwork collected at the gallery,” Dove said. “The arts council is always so helpful, allowing us to put things out.”

Gallery 510 artists and members also use The Loft or the classrooms on the second floor for their annual meetings.

The two downtown art galleries have partnered on other exhibits, including Arts in Central Park and the October national juried exhibit.

The Madden Arts Center building has been beneficial for Dove and the Gallery 510 members.

“Then to be able to use The Loft for so many different uses, it’s terrific,” she said. “It’s not just the Anne Lloyd Gallery downstairs. It’s the third floor and the second floor classrooms. Since it’s just around the corner, it’s an extension of us.”

Close 1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course. 1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help 1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort. 1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin. 1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay. 1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave. 1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams. 1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club. 1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985. 1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high. 2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Area Arts Council 1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course. 1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help 1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort. 1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin. 1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay. 1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave. 1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams. 1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club. 1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985. 1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high. 2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.